Robert “Bob” Beaty, 80, of Missoula passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Garden City Funeral Home. Entombment in the Mausoleum of Remembrance will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.