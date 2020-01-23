RONAN — Robert Bernard Anderson & Anny Laura Skjoldal Anderson
Anny Laura Skjoldal, 99.
Anny was born May 11, 1920 Bergan, Norway. She flew away to be with the Lord on Jan. 14, 2020. At age six traveled by boat with her mom Marta, brother Henry and sister Esther to New York City where they met their dad Haakon. They lived there for two years and traveled west ending up in Thunder Hawk, South Dakota. The other siblings Malvin, Lillian, Milly, Shirley and Sherman were born in the United States.
Anny went to school in Lemmon, South Dakota and graduated Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1938. Anny went to Business College in Rapid City, South Dakota. After graduation she worked at a bank in Lemmon. She married Robert Anderson in 1946 and had two children, Carol and Tim. She was a member of the music club and a Girl Scout leader.
Mom loved her family and with her faith in God gave her the strength to stand in the gap for her family.
Robert Bernard Anderson, 92.
He was born Oct. 3, 1921 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Oakley and Anna Jacobson. Anderson passed over Nov. 21, 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Oakley and Robert ran a dairy. Robert played football, basketball, baseball. Graduated Lemmon H.S.
Owned and operated bowling alley in Lemmon. Attended University in Gunderson, Colorado. Enlisted in the Navy July 8, 1942. Honorably discharged Nov 26, 1945. Returned to Lemmon. Married Anny Skjoldal. Was married 67 years when Robert passed.
They moved to Missoula in 1953. He worked in lumber mills and then worked sheet metal until he retired at age 61.
They lived 21 seasons in Why, Arizona. Was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. Sold their property in Missoula and moved to Polson.
They are survived by Carol Koenig (daughter) Polson Montana; Tim Anderson (wife Susan) Stevensville Montana; grandchildren: Sarah Anderson Missoula, Montana; Zachary Anderson Rapid City, South Dakota; Ruthanne Bell (Husband Matt) Missoula; Tom Koenig Ronan, Montana; Todd Koenig (wife Karen) Post Falls, Idaho; great – grandchildren, Connor, Kaylee, KeAnna Koenig, Logan & Kinsey Koenig.
Memorial services for Robert and Anny will be held at a later date at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.