Robert “Bob” Burger

And last, but certainly not least, we need to recognize the care provided by the medical community of Missoula. Dr. Caldwell served as primary care physician for both Doris and Bob for many years and assisted them with medical care and emotional support. Bob had the opportunity over the last few years to receive wonderful care from Dr. Westenfelder, RN Jennifer O’Connor, and the other providers at Five Valleys Urology. Bob (and his family) would also like to make special recognition of the counsel and care provided by Dr. John Linford and the other medical professionals at the Montana Cancer Center. Bob was provided hospice care in his home by the folks at Partners In Home Care – thanks to those health care providers, especially Jacki Grogan & Mary Sue Wardell. It was – and is - great comfort to Dad and his family to have access to such caring and loving medical services as he walked his last mile.