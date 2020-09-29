Robert “Bob” Burger

MISSOULA — 1931-2020
Robert Burger has left this world to join his life partner, Doris, in the arms of their Lord. Bob died peacefully in his home on September 17, having had the opportunity to say goodbye to all of his children in the last few weeks of his long and loving life.
Robert’s grandfather came to America in 1905 from Hungary and settled on a farm in North Dakota. Bob was born to Peter and Isabel Burger on Dec. 20, 1931 in Richardton, North Dakota. He attended parochial school in Richardton, taught by Benedictine sisters, as there was no public school.
In 1944 Bob’s parents moved to Miles City, where his father Peter owned and operated a hardware and grocery store. Bob attended Sacred Heart High School, worked a paper route, and ran an ice cream truck (“Frosty Bell”). In 1953 the family moved the grocery store to Glendive.
Robert enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 and served two years active duty, including 13 months in Korea, followed by six years of service in the Army Reserve.
In 1955, Bob was working at the Northern Hotel in Billings and asked Doris Knaus out on a date; their first date ended with both thinking they had been stood up, as they both were waiting at different “front doors” to the Northern. Doris and Bob were married later that year and began a life of love, worship, and service that lasted their lifetime.
Peter Burger died later that year (1955) and Bob took over operation of the grocery store in Glendive and responsibility for raising his younger brother Tim, as his mother had passed away in 1947.
Bob held a strong belief in the value of education and obtained degrees from Dawson County Community College, Eastern Montana College in Billings and a master’s degree from MSU in Bozeman. Bob was hired to teach at the Missoula Vocational Technical College in Missoula and he and Doris moved their family there in 1971. He later received his PhD degree at Colorado State University.
Bob and Doris were blessed with four children and supported them while they continued their education, purchased homes, and raised their own families. Bob and Doris have been blessed as well with good friends and the grace of spiritual guidance from Missoula’s Catholic community.
Bob has asked us to recognize not only the clergy and parish at the churches he and Doris attended (Christ-the-King, St. Anthony’s and St. Francis Xavier), but especially the members of the worship groups he has participated in over the last few years. Attending mass with Father Gaspar this year during quarantine with his friends from that group (Joe, Mike, Mark, Roland, Matt, Dan, Hal and others) was the highlight of his day for many months. Father Steve Lantry of St. Francis recently visited Bob at his home to provide last rites. Thanks and blessings to those fine folks and friends for their support and sharing of the word of God.
Dad also wanted to note what a difference the Missoula Senior Center made for Bob and Doris over the last few years – the fine meals, companionship, and friends made there helped make it possible for them to stay in their home of nearly fifty years.
And last, but certainly not least, we need to recognize the care provided by the medical community of Missoula. Dr. Caldwell served as primary care physician for both Doris and Bob for many years and assisted them with medical care and emotional support. Bob had the opportunity over the last few years to receive wonderful care from Dr. Westenfelder, RN Jennifer O’Connor, and the other providers at Five Valleys Urology. Bob (and his family) would also like to make special recognition of the counsel and care provided by Dr. John Linford and the other medical professionals at the Montana Cancer Center. Bob was provided hospice care in his home by the folks at Partners In Home Care – thanks to those health care providers, especially Jacki Grogan & Mary Sue Wardell. It was – and is - great comfort to Dad and his family to have access to such caring and loving medical services as he walked his last mile.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Doris, his younger brother Tim and his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his children and their families: Kathy (husband Steve, four children, five grandchildren) Rotert in South Carolina; Joan (Michael) Painter in Missoula; Teresa (Mark) York in South Carolina; and Louis (Araceli) Burger in California.
Bob also greatly enjoyed his time with the Burgers’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Bryan Painter (wife Jenny, daughters Brooke and Emma) and Katherine Painter (partner Jordan Hess); Michael and Sadie York; Rebekah, Joshua, Elizabeth and Joseph Burger.
He is also survived by a loving sister-in-law Carol (Jake) Popp in Glendive and the ever-expanding, consummate story-telling Popp clan.
Robert’s remains were interred with Doris’ at the Western Montana Veteran’s Center at a private family gathering.
The Burgers ask that memorials be made to the Missoula Food Bank or the Poverello Center.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.