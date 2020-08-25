Robert "Bob" C. Ockler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANACONDA — Robert Ockler went to see his bride Marilynn and son Tim on Aug. 8, 2020. He passed peacefully at Community hospital in Anaconda. Bob was born in Menominee, Wisconsin, on June 13, 1935 to Jacob and Goldie Ockler. The family moved to Missoula in 1951 where Bob attended Missoula County High and Frenchtown High.

Bob became very involved in playing his steel guitar for several bands including the Snake River Outlaws. He had an incredible love for country music. Bob returned to continue his education and earned his degree in social work at the University of Montana. He was arguably the world’s biggest Griz fan. After graduating Bob moved to Anaconda in 1974 and became alcohol and drug abuse counselor for the state of Montana where he worked until he retired. Another love Bob had was fishing with his children.

Bob was married for 53 years to the Marilynn Tesson. Bob had three brothers and one sister. All preceded him in death. Bob had four children, Bill (Dianne), Modesto, California, Timothy deceased, Robyn, Butte, and Sean, Sioux City, Iowa. He had seven grandchildren as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He and Marilynn touched the lives of so many people in and out of the AA program and will be dearly missed. At his request there will be no service.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Bob's funeral arrangements.

