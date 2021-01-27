MISSOULA - Robert “Bob” Charles Wilkinson, avid fisherman, lover of country music and classic cars embarked on his eternal fishing trip the morning of Jan. 11, 2021, while surrounded by the love of his family.

Robert was born June 21, 1950, in Alameda, California, to parents Charles Wilkinson and Lyla (Furrer) Wilkinson.

In 1968, Robert graduated from Del Valle High School in Walnut Creek, California, and set out on a five-month long motorcycle journey across the U.S. with one of his best friends. They spent those five months fishing, camping and working odd jobs to support their journey. They lived on three dollars a day; one dollar each for food, gas, and beer. It was during this trip that Bob fell in love with Montana and its beautiful mountains and rivers. Later he returned and met his future wife, Pamela Sheneman. They married on Aug. 1, 1980, in Livermore, California, and had two children, Jarrod and Janelle.

Bob then started a career in the construction engineering industry of California. He worked in this field until moving his family to the beautiful Flathead Valley in the early '90s. Bob was so excited to move to his dream state that he painted a big sign on the back of their moving trailer “Big Sky Country or Bust.”