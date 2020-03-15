PLAINS — Robert “Bob” Crismore has taken his final road trip, this time on Heaven’s Highway. Born on Feb. 18, 1935 to Herman and Sarah Crismore. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marsh, in 1955. They welcomed four daughters: Debbie (Lou Maly) Froese, Shirley (Brian) Hamond, Connie (Mitch) Jensen, Tara (Blake) Tucker. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gene Shields.