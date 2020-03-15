You have free articles remaining.
PLAINS — Robert “Bob” Crismore has taken his final road trip, this time on Heaven’s Highway. Born on Feb. 18, 1935 to Herman and Sarah Crismore. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marsh, in 1955. They welcomed four daughters: Debbie (Lou Maly) Froese, Shirley (Brian) Hamond, Connie (Mitch) Jensen, Tara (Blake) Tucker. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gene Shields.
Services will be held at the Church of God, Paradise, March 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Plains, POB 768, Plains, MT 59859. ...Safe journey dear heart.
