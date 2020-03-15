Robert “Bob” Crismore

Robert “Bob” Crismore

{{featured_button_text}}
Crismore

Crismore

PLAINS — Robert “Bob” Crismore has taken his final road trip, this time on Heaven’s Highway. Born on Feb. 18, 1935 to Herman and Sarah Crismore. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marsh, in 1955. They welcomed four daughters: Debbie (Lou Maly) Froese, Shirley (Brian) Hamond, Connie (Mitch) Jensen, Tara (Blake) Tucker. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gene Shields.

Services will be held at the Church of God, Paradise, March 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Plains, POB 768, Plains, MT 59859. ...Safe journey dear heart.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Crismore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News