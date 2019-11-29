SPOKANE, Washingotn — Robert “Bob” E. Burns, Jr., 87 years of age, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019.
Bob was born in Fargo, North Dakota on June 22, 1932. His family moved to Missoula in 1942. He attended St. Anthony’s Grade School and graduated from Missoula County High School. He then enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Currier D.E. 700, 1951–1953 as an Electricians Rate 3rd Class Petty Officer. He earned multiple medals, awards and citations, including the China Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the United Nations Medal. After his service, Bob returned home to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Montana State University in 1956. Bob then moved to Petaluma, California where he worked in the electrical trade until he retired in 1994. Bob was a life-long hunter, fisherman, and lover of the outdoors. In 2001 he moved to Paradise, California where he enjoyed wine-making, cooking, and his many hobbies!
Bob was a proud member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), Knights of Columbus, NRA and DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association).
Bob is survived by three sisters; Mary Joe Burns-Hawk of Black, Diamond, Washington, Jacqueline A. Burns-Johnson of Lolo and Patricia M. Burns-Inman of Spokane, Washington and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert E Burns, Sr., and Marie E Sherwood-Burns. He will join his deceased siblings Daniel T. Burns, John J. Burns and Catherine M. Burns-Meister.
Donations may be made in Bob’s name to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202.
The family will have a private service at a later date.