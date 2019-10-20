SEELEY LAKE — Robert “Bob” Edward Connell, 73, joined the angels in heaven, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Bob was born to Cecil “Scoop” and Betty Connell on Aug. 19, 1946, in Missoula.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was employed at Hoerner Waldorf before joining and later owning, the family business A-1 Bodyworks. After closing the body shop, he worked at Bretz RV and Bitterroot Motors.
Bob married Marcia Kurtz and a short time later divorced, after losing his first son, Patrick, at birth. Bob then married Phyllis “Mickey” Grenz in 1968 and had two children, Trish and Kevin. Bob and Mickey divorced in 1982. In 1983 Bob met his soul mate and love of his life, Sharon (Olson) Zimmerman and inherited a new daughter, Trish Zimmerman.
In earlier years, Bob enjoyed hunting with family and friends at Fish Creek. He also enjoyed spending time in Seeley Lake, where he and Sharon retired. They have spent many years snowmobiling and boating, where “Captain Bob” entertained many folks on the pontoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Patrick, and parents, Scoop and Betty. Survivors include his wife Sharon, his stepdaughter Trish (Brent) Anderson, his daughter Trish (Sergio) Alexander, and son Kevin (Jolie) Connell; siblings, Gerry (Bonnie) Connell, Cathy (Bill) Ahrens and Carol Evans; grandchildren include Chase and Maggie Connell, Kyle and Tyson Alexander, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service with Military Honors to be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 12-4 p.m. at The Lodges in Seeley Lake.