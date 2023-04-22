Robert (Bob) Eugene Mosher Sr.

It is with great love, respect and sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Eugene Mosher Sr. announce his death April 19, 2023. He died peacefully after a long life well lived. They want to acknowledge and express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the professional, nurturing staff at The Village Health and Rehabilitation center in Missoula, MT, the loving caregivers at Home Instead as well as the staff at Providence St. Josephs Assisted Living facility in Polson, MT all of the caregivers made a difference in our lives.

Bob was born at Beloit Memorial Hospital February 17, 1934 to Raymond George Mosher and Pearl Lottie Lamb. Bob's siblings were Dorothy E. Tamulis and William M. Mosher all who preceded his death. His cousin Donald Lamb of Beloit, like a brother to him, passed away at an early age in his 20's due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage which shaped Bob's early outlook toward living each day with respect and love of life.

Bob's fondest early memories are spending his summers at his grandparents Martin and Minnie Mosher's farm in Hancock WI, where he learned the foundations of hard work and appreciation of life which made him the man he became. Bob was a loving, quiet gentleman and good listener when we needed his unconditional ear, but he was also full of fun and laughter. Bob's motto was "stay true to yourself" this was forever etched in our minds.

Following graduation from Beloit Memorial High School in 1952, he joined the Naval Reserve for three years and had many fond memories of the various ports he was able to visit across the world. He married Phyllis Arlene McMillan in 1953, they were high school sweethearts and began their beautiful journey together. After completing his Naval service, Bob began his plumbing apprenticeship with Town and Country of Beloit and continued with Quigley Smart Plumbing and Heating. Bob obtained his Journeyman and Masters in Plumbing which enabled him to start his own business, Mosher Plumbing. Bob was a member of the South Beloit Businessmen's Association for many years. He joined the Plumbers/Pipe Fitters Union Local 214 and his oldest son, Bob Jr, followed in his footsteps where they shared commuting to jobs near and far, spending many hours working together as father and son.

Bob and Phyllis resided in Beloit and spent many summers camping at Petenwell Lake in Arkdale, WI ,they eventually obtained their own family cabin on the lake. They raised their family next to two other loving families Harold and Jackie Oldenburg and Larry and Nancy Williams of Beloit, which made for a lot of fun and fond memories at the cabin and in Beloit. Bob was a very good Euchre card player and enjoyed a good game with his family and friends. He took great pride and liked teaching his children and grandchildren, even if it was a bit intimidating for all of us, we enjoyed every round. For many years the children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren have enjoyed the lake cabin as the hub for family love. The cabin was a cozy and welcoming place for all of us to congregate, we made due with one bathroom, a couple of bedrooms and added sleeping cots which were part of the fun and crazy times spent together. July 4th was a mixed bag of swatting mosquitoes as big as dragon flies, setting off fireworks (no one was injured thank goodness) and potluck dinners with all three families joining in the love, fun and memories made forever.

Bob and Phyllis enjoyed their retirement together spending their winters in Lakeland FL and summers at the Petenwell Lake, WI cabin. They enjoyed traveling together which included many cruises and a few trips visiting their son, Mike and daughter in-law Mirjam when living in CA and then to Bottmingen, Switzerland, and visiting their daughter ,Julie, and son in-law, Jeff, living in Montana. Bob was a devoted and loving husband to Phyllis for 53 years and took wonderful care of her while she battled Scleroderma disease until she passed in 2007. Their marriage was a true inspiration to all of us to hold one another closely and treasure each day.

Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert Jr/Sue Mosher Whitefish Bay WI, Michael/Mirjam Mosher Bottmingen Switzerland, Jeffery/Cindy Mosher Janesville, WI and daughter Julie/Jeffrey Stephenson Polson, MT. Grandchildren: Lindsay/Mike Christensen Whitefish Bay WI (Gr grans Cole, Claire, Harrison, Evan and Noah), Ryan Mosher San Diego, CA, Angela Mosher Martin Marion, IN (Gr grans Blaise and Holden), Jamie/Patrick Badertscher (Gr grans Henry, Emily, Liam) Bottmingen, Switzerland, Michael Mosher Jr., Luke Mosher, Basel, Switzerland, Ashley Mosher, Holmen, WI (Gr grans Jude, Hugh, Deacon), Mallory/ Dan Box, Crystal MN (Gr gran Ruby) Sara Mosher Sun Prairie, WI, Kent Kroll San Francisco, CA, Austin Stephenson/Autumn Gear Nokemis ,MI (Gr gran Averie) and Lauren Stephenson Brooklyn, NY.

Bob's dear friends in Lakeland FL gave so much support and love to Bob, Phyllis and our entire family, we are truly grateful to you... Judy Hargrove, Phil Meyers and his beautiful late companion of eight years, Donna Getman.

A celebration is planned this summer at Petenwell Lake, WI

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.partnershopefoundation.org, Residential Hospice Unit Missoula, MT.