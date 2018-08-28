MISSOULA — November 10, 1929 to August 22, 2018
Our beautiful Bob was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond Francis Hassman and Gertrude Mary (Crosby) Hassman. He graduated from Creighton Prep in 1947, lettering in golf and gaining the nickname “Par.” He attended Creighton University studying accounting for several years before joining the Army and serving in the occupation forces in Germany. He served from 1951 to 1953, returning home to Omaha, the family accounting business, and the game of golf he loved.
Bob married Jean Claire Harrington on July 2, 1955 and they moved to Missoula shortly after their honeymoon, having been lured by his memories of family vacations in Western Montana and their desire to build an independent life which they shared with their two daughters, Ann and Valerie.
Bob has been described as funny, possessor of the perfect smile, positive, honest, gracious, sincere, kind, generous, a man of integrity, a mentor, and the perfect gentleman. These qualities were reflected in his 60-plus years in business. He took over operations of Local Loan, a family business, upon his arrival in Missoula. He later entered into partnership in 1962 with his brother-in-law to form Prentice Lumber Co., Inc. and also established Eagle Stud Mill, Inc. in 1982 with business partner, Joe Brooke. Bob served as president of both corporations for the majority of his career.
“Hass” was a fixture at the Missoula Country Club beginning in the mid-1950s. He played at least five rounds of golf a week, often two rounds in a day, including Sunday afternoon golf with his daughters. His golf partners routinely commented that he had the “sweetest swing” they ever saw. He shot a hole-in-one in the cold and rain on September 18, 1983 on the 185-yard Par 3, Hole No. 2 at the Missoula Country Club — the only foursome on the course.
Bob was a natural athlete. In addition to golf, he played hockey, baseball, basketball, handball, racquetball, snow skied, hunted and fished. When not participating in sports he was an avid greens keeper of his own property, competing with neighbors over who had the best, greenest, weed-free lawn. His hole-in-one golf ball, hockey skates, baseball glove and ball, and three lawnmowers remain treasured possessions.
Bob is survived by daughters, Ann Maxwell (Stephen) of Burke, Virginia and Valerie Hassman (Jeff Hill) of Missoula, long-time buddy Jan McGregor, brother-in-law David Harrington, and sister-in-law Cynthia Harrington Davis (Russell), cousin Nancy Crosby, and his faithful pup Tessie, who was his constant companion, comfort and joy.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Jean “Jeanie” in 1990. His parents and sister also predeceased him.
The family is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at Bob’s residence: 1955 Alvina Drive, Missoula from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please bring your best memories of Bob to share.
Bob’s character is reflected in the charities he supported: Poverello Center, Missoula Food Bank, Florence Crittendon Home, and Western Montana Humane Society.