Robert “Bob” Gillespie, Sr

DARBY – Robert “Bob” Gillespie, Sr., age 88 of Darby, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the Granite County Medical Center in Philipsburg from complications of COVID.

Bob was born August 6, 1934, to Robert E. and Elizabeth (McLeod) in Townsend, Montana. He met and married the love of his life, Alberta Kay Thurston, on December 20, 1963. Together they raised three children, Robert Jr., Tammy, and Tina. They were just a few days short of celebrating their 51st anniversary at the time of her passing in 2014. Bob supported his family with his career as a log-scaler with the U.S. Forest Service. He also was a medic during the summers for the fire crews and volunteered for the Darby Fire and Ambulance crew.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors so very much. You could find him spending his time gardening, getting firewood, camping, fishing, woodworking or simply being with family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alberta; an aunt; and a half-brother. He is survived by his son, Robert (Sheena) Gillespie, of Darby; daughters, Tammy (Lonnie) Wright, of Darby and Tina (Violette) Hengeveld, of Hamilton; brother, William Gillespie, of Manhattan; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., in the Daly-Leach Community Room. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com