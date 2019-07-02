MISSOULA — “My first and greatest hero” -Chad Jacobson
On June 5, 2019 our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend Bob Jacobson passed away peacefully in his home.
Bob was born in Malta on April 5, 1955 to Russell and Gladys Jacobson. He graduated from Malta High School in 1973 and furthered his education at the College of Great Falls and the University of Montana pursuing degrees in English and drama.
He married Kathleen Vavrovsky in 1976. Together they had two children, Chad in 1978 and Kalee in 1981.
He worked at the Missoulian for many years before retiring in 2017. While he wasn’t with his family, Bob spent his time directing the Buddhist Center, Osel Shen Phen Ling. He also made countless quilts, outfits, and hats for his four granddaughters; as well as crazy Halloween costumes for his son.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Gladys Jacobson; and his daughter, Kalee Scolatti.
Bob is survived by his son, Chad Jacobson (Lindsay Jurgutis); granddaughters, Izabele, Marly, and Sophie Scolatti, and Charlee Jacobson; and his siblings Roger, Claire, Jan, Brent, and Stephanie Jacobson.
Bob’s celebration of life will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1426 Phillips Street from 2-5 p.m.