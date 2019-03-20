HAMILTON — Robert “Bob” Jay Paddock, 93, of Hamilton, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Terry on Dec. 3, 1925, and raised in Corvallis after the family moved there in 1931. Bob was a WWII veteran and served his country from 1944 to 1946. Bob was a rifleman in the Army and an expert with the M-1 rifle. He was in Italy for almost eight months. He earned the World War II Victory Medal, European African Meddle Eastern Campaign Metal, American Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. By the time Bob was, he had achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Bob married Irene Porter Jan. 2, 1951. They had five sons, Gerald, Lance, Vince, Ty and Todd. He has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob’s working careen included working in the “woods” as a sawyer, cat skinner and truck driver. He worked with the Ravalli County Road Department as a mechanic and metal fabricator until he retired in 1987. Bob enjoyed the outdoors where he hunted big game and rode his ATV and UTV with his sons every chance he got.
Bob is survived by his brother Rex of Missoula and his five boys. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alta and Otis, one brother, three sisters and one granddaughter.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Bob was buried at the Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, Montana.
