MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” Joseph Williams, 67, of Missoula passed away of cardiac arrest Nov. 28, 2019 in his home. Bob was born in Butte to Joseph and Joyce Williams. The third of seven children, and as the eldest son always took on responsibility but kept the fun and energy in every aspect of family life.
He grew up in Butte and was part of the Butte High School band. He could always be pointed out carrying the tuba with the dent or marching the wrong way at one particular football game. After high school graduation in 1970, Bob enlisted in the Navy and for most of his service was aboard the USS Coral Sea. He had many Navy stories, most especially about time served in the Philippines, Australia, and Vietnam. He was on the Coral Sea as it undertook the mission to help evacuate Saigon.
After his military service he returned home and married the love of his life, Judy Noel McDonough on July 17, 1978. Together they lived in Missoula and raised four wonderful children. Bob worked at the University of Montana for 27 years. He retired as the Custodial Supervisor of Residence Life in 2004. He was well known by the students and staff that lovingly called him “Sweet Ol’ Bob,” or SOB for short.
He was an active member in the Missoula Lion’s Club and was always busy organizing an event with his staff at the U of M. Whether it was planning the homecoming float; cooking two giant turkeys for a Thanksgiving feast for the dorms; grilling burgers and dogs for a summer BBQ; or just helping with the end of semester cleanout, Bob always loved helping out. He was a great cheerleader for his staff and was known to be quite the prankster at times.
As his children grew, Bob volunteered as a coach on their Little League, baseball, and softball teams. He ensured that they each did well in school and encouraged each of them to pursue what they were interested in whether it was video gaming and computers, journalism and teaching, or just being the funniest person in the room.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He always found a way to spoil his grandkids. He took them to swimming lessons, bought the fun (loudest) toys, and used any excuse to send them money to spend on whatever they wanted.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Williams; daughter, Meghan Williams; parents, Joseph and Joyce Williams; sister Joellen “Peaches” Loch; nephew, Brent Rickert; niece Sara Loch; and brother-in-law Joseph Menicucci. Bob is survived by his sons Gabriel (Amy) Williams, Salem, Oregon; Zachary (Paige) Williams; Missoula; his daughter Loretta (Scott) Kane, Missoula; his grandchildren Courtney and Kolter Kane, Missoula; Harper and Finn Williams, Salem Ore.; his sisters, Karen (John) Rickert, Belgrade; Kris Menicicci, Belgrade; brothers Joseph (Lori) Williams, Helena; James (Cheri) Williams, Butte; Tom Williams, Ore., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that he loved so dearly.
Graveside service is at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Missoula on Dec. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following in the Burns Street Center, Missoula from 4-8 p.m. Cards and thoughts may be sent to the Williams Family at 321 West Spruce Street #1, Missoula, MT 59802.