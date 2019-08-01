YUMA, Arizona — Robert "Bob" Kehs, living in Yuma, Arizona, a former resident of Stevensville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28 at Community Medical Center in Missoula, while on vacation here in Montana. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol Sue Kehs of Yuma, Arizona; sons, Robert John Kehs Jr. of Sarasota, Florida, Christopher Kehs of Livingston, Matthew Kehs of Great Falls, daughter Deborah Perez of Bradenton, Florida, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Bob loved playing golf and working with model trains. He was a former member of the Stevensville model railroad train club. He was a devout Christian and loved talking to others about Jesus. He was known for handing out gospel tracts everywhere he went.
Funeral services are Friday at 2 p.m. at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville, Montana.
Monetary donations can be made to 314 Church St., Stevensville, Montana in care of Carol Kehs. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.