Robert “Bob” Kelly

Robert “Bob” Kelly

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” Kelly, 83, of Missoula passed away at home on April 12, 2020. A vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Condolences may be made at gardencityfh.com. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News