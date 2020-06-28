Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” Kelly, 83, of Missoula passed away at home on April 12, 2020. A vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Condolences may be made at gardencityfh.com. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.