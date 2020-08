LINCOLN — Robert Bob LeDeau, 70, of Lincoln passed away on July 18. Born to Damien and Valerie Bisson LeDeau, Bob grew up in Missoula and served in the Navy. He was a skilled carpenter in Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brother Gary passed away 10 days after Bob. He will be missed by many cousins on the Bisson/ LeDeau/ Lucier sides and many devoted friends in Lincoln.