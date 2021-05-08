Robert “Bob” Lee Bartlett Jr.

If Bob was not on the football field, you would find him in a fishing boat baiting hooks with smelly maggots, teeing off at MeadowWood golf course, mowing his lawn to perfection, or endlessly watching hunting and fishing shows making notes of the most successful techniques. He loved the outdoors and devoted much of his time in teaching his family the love of these activities as well.

Near the end of his life, Bob was diagnosed with dementia and received compassionate care at the West Seattle Quail Park Memory Care Residence and European Senior Care Center. He was a staff favorite with his funny football slogans “Run it Again!” and “Let's Go!” He passed in his sleep on April 10, 2021, and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nina Bartlett, his siblings Anne Wallin, Cathy Crest, Bill, Paul, Mike and Mark Bartlett, his four children and their spouses, Mareen and David Brown, Don and Anne Blair, Shelly and Leo Lambert, and Robert and Ali Bartlett, and twelve grandchildren, William, Devon, and Lily Brown; DC, Ronin, and Ardis Blair; Leo, Wyatt, and Ethan Lambert; and Robby, Kace, and Gage Bartlett.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in the memory of Bob Bartlett be offered to either the National Wildlife Fund or alternatively to the University of Idaho to make an impact on the life of a student.