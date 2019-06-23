MISSOULA — Oct. 18, 1946 – Jan. 12, 2019
The undeniably biggest heart in Missoula finally succumbed after several days surrounded by his two best friends, stepson, brothers, his caregiver (Mary Ann), his dog (Baxter) and of course, his favorite country artist, Merle (the Hagg) playing in the background.
Bob was born in the old Community Hospital on Main Street, in Missoula. He then spent his first years living in a homemade travel trailer in Pullman, Washington, while his father, Robert Sr., finished his veterinary doctor studies and mom, Deloris took care of everything else. They then moved back to Missoula and the Crossley Veterinary Hospital was opened.
Bob's brothers, Eber and James, came along soon after and we were often told of all the stories that included everything from Monkey's Flying squirrels, remote control airplanes, fights with his brother Eber (Ah-Brotherly love!) and of course, the start of his lifelong love of Hot Rods! (I believe the first was a 1936 Ford).
Bob attended Missoula County High School but actually finished his studies by attending the Aircraft Mechanic School in Helena. It was also during this time that Bob continued his studies in music and his other love, the trumpet. Not only was he First Chair in the City Band, he was nominated for a Prestigious National Band where he was asked on stage to play with Doc Severinson. It's no wonder that his middle name, Louis (Armstrong) was one of Bob's all-time favorites! (I would often see Bob playing the "Air Trumpet" and singing along in his incredible full Baritone voice.)
After high school he got the "heck out of Dodge," and started working in California and other places. This is also when he first got married (so he wasn't one-upped by his brothers — it was brief). Then Vietnam came calling as Bob was drafted. He soon rose to the rank of Sgt., probably, in no small part due to his drill sergeant like set of lungs. He did his part for the country proudly and humbly on both sides of the world, plying the skills he learned at Aircraft Mechanics and training others. This being said. Bob rarely spoke of this time of his life, but it was easy to see his connection to the era along with his love for movies like "Good Morning Vietnam" and "Full Metal Jacket."
The '70s saw Bob working around the western states. He worked everywhere from Seattle to Reno proudly sporting a serious pair of sideburns and driving here and there in his DeTomassa Pantera. This is when he transferred his skills with aircraft over to the world of heavy duty truck (semis) frame and body work.
In the late '70s Bob returned to Missoula to be close to family, and in 1979 opened his own business and legacy, "Western Truck Rebuild." It quickly became a success due to his amazing work ethic, "great friends Rick and Tom Booth, Mike Voss and others" and his employee mentoring. He would never ask someone to do something what he wouldn't do or work longer hours than him (if that's possible). I should mention that there were also some legendary parties held at the shop. "Work hard, play hard" was a way of life. But nothing came before business!
During these early years of Western Truck Rebuild, Bob began a long-distance relationship with Celeste Jones and shortly thereafter he moved her to Missoula. In May 1983, they were married in Vegas, (possibly by the "Real" Elvis) with Bob still sporting the sideburns that would make Elvis envious! At the time Bob still had the "bachelor pad" in the shop. Those who knew Celeste knew that wouldn't work. They shortly set up a house in the South Hills and made the house into a home, and in a home, you need a kid. Enter Morgan. Bob graciously, if not somewhat reluctantly, opened his home to Celeste's son, a chubby 13 year old from Britain. Although Bob was mostly a hands-off stepdad, his work ethic and generosity were revered by his new "son!" Bob and Celeste were a strange mix — chalk and cheese. Montana redneck and British Class — but they loved each other and worked well together. Sadly, after 11 years, Celeste passed away from her own heart issues at 42. Bob being Bob, took everything in stride and even gave Morgan an opportunity to partake in his (Bob's) knowledge and mentorship, and give him a much-needed job (FOREVER APPRECIATED)!
After several years Bob got another calling — the need to take care of his parents. He moved into the basement apartment to be close while his dad (Bob Sr.) suffered his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mom (Delores) kept going for several more years but passed away after many years of chronic pain. Bob was very private with his feelings. We all knew how sad and hurt he was with their passing.
Throughout all of life's ups and downs, there was always one constant thing, his dogs!! Just to name a few, there were Emma, Albert (Bertust), Boots, Bingo, Andy and Baxter. One of Bob's best quotes: "The more I know about people, the better I like my DOGS!"
There are many reasons to love and remember Bob. Whether it's as the head of "bondo Bob's Plastic Palace," the king of local gossip (telegraph, telephone, tell Bob!!) or maybe you were blessed with his quick wit, slightly off beat sense of humor, booming voice, infectious laugh, or the recipient of one of his many kind deeds of goodness. Bob gave all of us something and some of us a heck of a lot more than that! He was the best son, brother, friend, or 2nd Dad that anyone could wish for.
If you have a great Bob story, or just want to live, laugh, love and celebrate Bob's life, come join us July 6, 2019, from 12-3 p.m. at 2616 Quinn Court in Missoula. Please RSVP by July 1, 2019, at 406-549-7777 or gtbooth@gmail.com.
And in the immortal words of Merle Haggard, "I take a lot of pride in what I am."