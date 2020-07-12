Robert (Bob) Michael Braukus

Bob was a lifelong and thoughtful scholar, seeking knowledge and understanding about people, religion, cultures and systems. Bob had a special aura that he shared and made him unique to anyone who had the opportunity to meet him. He had immense integrity and this carried into his professional life, listening to every power customer’s concern- hearing them and working toward a mutual resolution. He was an inspiration to us, our extended family, and our community. His playful sense of humor and openness made him stand out in the corporate space. His profound, unconditional love and support were balanced with his philosophy of making good choices and being of service - however and wherever he could. The world was a better place with Bob in it.

He appreciated a “well-made Manhattan”, Mel Brooks movies, and, of course, any sci-fi book. He took the day off of work to go downtown with his kids and friends for the opening of Star Wars in 1977. He drove his kids and their friends around to every McDonalds in the county collecting a set of Raiders of the Lost Ark VHS tapes. He coached girls and boys soccer, basketball, and baseball, and would go to any professional sporting event two hours early and then leave by the 3rd inning or halftime. Bob was the lone left-handed “fisherman” in a “right-handers” fishing reel world. Most of the fish he caught had willingly strangled themselves in his countless “backlashes.” He was a hopeful golfer - a true king of the “mulligan.” He was an avid reader, a world traveler, renaissance man, and a sports fan. He was also a good enough sport to work out in the yard during all Seahawks, Huskies and Mariners games, because he was “bad luck” - or simply out of repeated frustration. Bob earned several well deserved (yet unpublishable) nicknames for his insistence on bringing enough lanterns so that his camping spot could be seen clearly from space - because he was a true “energy” guy. Coming from a family of miners, he respected the earth but could tell you where to find copper nails if a tree was blocking your view. He had a tough time “pruning” his wife’s rose bushes and could never resist jumping into a pile of leaves (knowing ice & pillows for recovery were in order). He was a man’s griller - during an Alaskan winter, he would brave the darkness (wearing a headlamp) and extreme weather/cold. Bob made the best Christmas brunch ever - with amazing pancakes, burnt bacon and “navy style” oozy eggs to the blaring music of “Stop the Cavalry” by the Cory Band. He cooked an amazing turkey each Thanksgiving and we’ll all continue to debate the precise time a turkey needs to “rest” after being cooked (so he could eat a pre-meal snack).