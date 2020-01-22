MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” Miller, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Jan. 18, 2020. He is survived by his son Jeff Miller and wife Sue, daughter Paula Wagner and her husband John and their daughter Alexandra. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister.
Bob was the eldest of eight children. As a child of the depression, with an often absent father, he became head of the household, starting his first job at the age of nine to provide for his family. At 17 he joined the Navy. Upon discharge he came back to Montana and married the love of his life Neva June Skiles. They had three children, Randy, Jeff and Paula.
He was an avid outdoorsman, spending as much time as possible hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and picking huckleberries. His family had a cabin on Lake Inez, spending many happy years there.
He was a great dancer. In the early years Bob & Neva spent many weekends square dancing and later dancing at various clubs around the Missoula area.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob would tell you one of his greatest achievements was getting his private pilot’s license and flying his plane, the Mooney. Flying was a thrill for him and he would go as often as possible.
Bob worked as a salesman his entire adult life. First in Billings for Peterson Typewriter and then for Colborn’s School Supply covering the entire state of Montana. He enjoyed his worked tremendously and made friends everywhere he went. He was also very committed to serving his community and was an active member of both the Elks and the Lions.
He was an amazing father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be sorely missed. The world is a better place for having Bob in it, and everyone who knew him is grateful for it.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.