Robert "Bob" Reed

Robert "Bob" Reed passed at his home on March 7, 2021, with family at his side.

He was born August 25, 1940 in Missoula, the son of Homer and Emma Reed. His childhood was spent with a fishing pole in his hand, exploring the Rattlesnake and mountain lakes of Western Montana.

Upon graduation from Sentinel, he attended the University of Montana and played football for the Griz. He then went on to be a smoke jumper for several years.

In 1962, he and Betty Olson were married, and enjoyed 59 years together.

Bob began his career early as a car salesman at HO Bell Ford, and manager for 93 Chrylser Plymouth Dodge in Missoula, before moving to Stevensville where he opened Country Carriage, and later Reed's Auto Mart.

His love of sports led him to start the Stevensville Booster Club, and with the help of many others, they spent countless months building the current track and football field.

He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and time at his place on the West Fork.