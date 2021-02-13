Robert (Bob) Rheinschmidt

Robert (Bob) Rheinschmidt, born January 30, 1924 in Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away at home Monday, February 8, 2021. Bob was the 9th of 10 children. He served as a radio operator in the US Navy in WWII followed by business college in Spokane, Washington.

In 1949 he married Jean Reynolds and in 1959 they moved to Missoula where he became an insurance agent. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Missoula Underwriters Association and the Missoula Elks Club. For many years he was active in raising money for the Elks scholarship fund, the Hospice Ball and other Community charities.

Bob is survived by his wife Jean, his sister Corrine, daughter Diane and her husband Cliff, his son Mark and wife Kathy, grandsons Cory, Sean, and Tanner, Sean's wife Angela and great-granddaughter Chelsea. Bob was preceded in death by grandson Taylor.

Bob was an avid card player and deovted sports enthusiast and never missed Tanner's baseball games with the Mavericks. Bob loved traveling, tending his flowerbeds and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, endless array of jokes and the cheer he brought to so many over the years.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.