Robert (Bob) Richards

Robert (Bob) Richards, 75, passed away in Mesa, Arizona. He leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories. Bob is survived by his devoted life partner, Mary Armour, his loyal canine companion Desi, and two stepchildren, Jill and Dane Armour. He is also survived by his sisters: Marsha Gilmore, Janis Barker, and Joyce Lyman. Bob was cherished by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Bob proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to duty and honor. After his military service, he continued to make a significant impact on his community as an active member of the Las Vegas JAYCEES.

Throughout his life, Bob excelled in various skilled trades, notably as a dedicated project manager for Simac Construction. His work ethic and expertise earned him respect and admiration from colleagues and peers.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bob was an avid fisherman who found solace and joy by the water's edge. He had a deep appreciation for the finer things in life, particularly his love for great tequila, which he shared with those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bob's infectious smile and warm personality endeared him to all who had the pleasure of crossing his path. His ability to light up a room with his positivity and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

A military service honoring Bob's life will take place on Friday, September 15th, at 1:30 pm at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Missoula. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Bob's honor to Disabled American Veterans at www.azdav08.org.

Following the service, a reception will be held at the Missoula Eagles FOE 32 on South Ave, where friends and family can come together to celebrate Bob's life and share their cherished memories.

Robert (Bob) Richards will be deeply missed, but his spirit and the love he shared will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration.