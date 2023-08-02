Robert C. "Bob" Larsson

Robert C. "Bob" Larsson, 94, of St. Ignatius, Montana, formerly of Hutsonville, Illinois, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at PAL Memory Care in Ronan, Montana.

Bob was born May 23, 1929, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Cecelia (Brink) Larsson. He married Nancy A. Rains on May 30, 1947, at her home in Hutsonville, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Nancy, his children, Susan (Michael) Wassel of Robinson, Illinois, Debra (Kasey) Krantz of Polson, Montana, Robert Andrew (Sheila) Larsson of St. Ignatius, Montana, and daughter-in-law, Audrey Larsson also of St. Ignatius; sisters-in-law, Patricia Maloney, Ruth Larsson, Jackie Larsson, brother-in-law, Hank Graves; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings-Don Larsson, Art Larsson and Patricia Graves-and his son, Jonathan R. Larsson.

Bob Larsson felt the call to become a Christian minister at age 15 and his life-long goal was to win souls for Jesus Christ. He said, "Everybody has to make a decision about what they want to do with their life. What finally motivated me and what has motivated me all my life, is winning souls. The Bible says, 'He that winneth souls is wise.' Winning souls is the most important thing we can give our lives over to, and so I did."

Not wanting to wait to pursue his goal, Bob moved to Lincoln, Illinois, in 1946, where he took high school and college classes at the same time, seeking a degree at Lincoln Christian College. He earned his diploma from Hutsonville High School and eventually from Lincoln Christian College. After 3 years of Bible college, he and Nancy moved to Toppenish, Washington, in 1949, to begin ministry with the Yakama (Yakima) Indians. In 1951, they relocated to St. Ignatius, Montana, to continue their ministry on the Flathead Reservation. The community became their forever home and base of operations for launching other ministries including First Christian Church of St. Ignatius, Kootenai Christian Service Camp, and Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch. They also served in Christian ministry in the Philippines through Ambassadors for Christ.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Bob Larsson passed his knowledge and love for the outdoors to his family as well as hundreds of students he taught in Hunter Safety Education through the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for 65 years.

A gifted photographer who loved capturing Montana's natural beauty and taking candids of family and friends, Bob was hired for his skills for weddings and by news services. Bob's work was published in newspapers and national magazines such as Time and Life. His photos found their way into calendars and graced the walls of people's homes. His photography eventually provided the visual backdrop for a series of inspirational and patriotic programs that were viewed across the United States in churches, schools and civic centers.

Bob Larsson was a man of vision, hope, faith and love. A natural storyteller who never met a stranger, Bob exuberantly shared his passion for life and God every day. He is surely enjoying the heavenly welcome, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Bob & Nancy Larsson Legacy Foundation, which will provide continuing support for Christian ministries. All funds and contributions will be administered through this non-profit trust to provide a sustaining resource to support Christ centered efforts to share the Gospel. If you would like to partner with us, gifts may be made out to the Foundation and mailed to Nancy Larsson/Debbie Krantz at P.O. Box 1332, Polson, MT 59860. A non-profit GoFundMe account is being set up to receive funds electronically. Details will be released as soon as the account is active.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at the First Christian Church in St. Ignatius, Montana. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius.