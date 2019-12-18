MISSOULA — (1932-2019) Bob was the first of three children born to Wayne and Virginia (Carroll) Hibbitts in Wheelersburg, Ohio on April 11, 1932. He married Barbara Rase on May 24, 1953. To this union, three boys were born to Bob and Barbara: Robert Timothy, Samuel Todd and Lance William.
Bob and Barbara, with Tim and Todd, moved from Ohio to own and manage Wildcat Lodge in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin where Bob was also a fishing guide. After selling the lodge, they relocated to Wisconsin Rapids, WI where Lance was born. An avid skeet shooter, Bob was soon employed by Federal Cartridge Corporation. While at Federal, Bob ruptured a disc and was medically retired. He, Barbara and Lance relocated to Cape Coral, Florida where Bob and Barbara lived for 30 years. In 2008, Bob and Barbara moved to Missoula with family.
In his years in Florida, he had many interests and talents. He began Atlantic Salmon Flies as a hobby business and his works and fly patterns were published internationally. Bob had so many interests and talents. He played a number of instruments and knew about a thousand songs for guitar by memory. He was an avid fisherman, shooting sportsman, fly tying enthusiast and rod maker, collector of anything which might one day be valuable. He was a man of many talents who recalled almost a century of history in such detail, one might think they happened last week. In the end, the greatest value was the man behind the talent, the collection, or the story. He was Bob: great husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and friend.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, their son Todd and first grandson, Vassar. He is survived by sons Bob (Jackie) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Lance (Debbie) of Missoula, and daughter-in-law Marian of Flowery Branch, Georgia. He is survived by grandchildren, Jacob and Emma of Missoula and great-grandson Tyler of Plover, Wisconsin. He is also survived by brothers Jim (Shirley) of Washington, DC and Don of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by niece and nephew Jennifer and Robert.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held Sunday, Dec 22, at 4 p.m. at Missoula Bible Church, 4455 Hwy 10 W with reception to follow.