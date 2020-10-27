Robert D. Wolf

Robert David Wolf was born Aug. 12, 193,2 in Columbus, Ohio, the eldest son of Robert and Dorothy Wolf. He was raised in southern Michigan on a farm, and graduated Parma High School in 1949. He moved to Columbus where he met his beloved wife Eleanor Brown. They were married in 1954 while Bob was serving in the military (Army). After the military, he attended Michigan State University where he received his BA in business. After graduation from college, he was a field manager for a large corporation covering the Rocky Mountain states. In 1968 he and his family moved to Montana and he took on the profession of law enforcement, where he served 26 year in different capacities. He served as juvenile parole officer, deputy sheriff, under sheriff, and a criminal investigator for the State of Montana. He served seven years as a coordinator for a federal project and was a 1977 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He spent 22 years as a Search & Rescue coordinator in three different Montana Counties, and was a P.O.S.T certified instructor in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2681 and Assembly 1874 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.