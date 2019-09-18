CHARLO — Robert “Dean” Murphy, age 85, of Charlo passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 14, 1934 in Glendive and moved to Ronan in the eighth grade. Dean graduated from Ronan High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1954. He married his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Herbkersman (Murphy) in 1957, and together they owned and operated a restaurant, Murph’s In and Out in Libby. They later opened Murph’s in Ronan with their son Kevin, specializing in pizza made from dough Dean prepared fresh daily. The couple also bred thoroughbred race horses, which was a lifelong passion for Dean, and enjoyed spending time together on their ranch. Dean had a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, a strong work ethic, and love for his family that will be missed.
Dean is survived by his wife Phyllis, children Kevin (Tracy) Murphy, Kelly (Murphy) Kost, and Kirk Murphy; grandchildren Jordan (Niccole) Kost, Jade Kost, and Kylie Murphy; great grandson, Hudson Kost. He is further survived by his brother, Tom; sister, Joy; and many nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings Dennis, Lois, Ilene, Pat, Lavonne, Don, and Bill.
No services will be held, as was Dean’s preference.