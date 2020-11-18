Robert Dean Wilcox

FLORENCE - Dean Wilcox, 90, of Florence passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 in Stevensville.

Dean was born on June 10, 1930 in Missoula to Dr. Eugene Wilcox and Regina Wilcox and raised in Drummond where his father was the town doctor. While living in Drummond, Dean found many lifelong friends, and enjoyed the opportunities available at that time to children living in a small-town. He learned to hunt, fish and swim, and throughout his life continued to embrace the outdoors.

Upon his father’s death, the family moved to Missoula where Dean attended Missoula County High School and met the love of his life, Dorothy Anderson. He then attended the University of Montana graduating with a degree in Chemistry. Following graduation, Dean and Dorothy married on July 22, 1952.

During the Korean War Dean served in the US Army. While an officer in the Army, he also taught small arms and hand-to-hand combat at Fort Benning, GA. His knowledge of firearms led to a great source of enjoyment and he spent hours with his children and grandchildren teaching them how to shoot and to ensuring that they were responsible and safe.