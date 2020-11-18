Robert Dean Wilcox

FLORENCE - Dean Wilcox, 90, of Florence passed away on Nov. 13, 2020 in Stevensville.
Dean was born on June 10, 1930 in Missoula to Dr. Eugene Wilcox and Regina Wilcox and raised in Drummond where his father was the town doctor. While living in Drummond, Dean found many lifelong friends, and enjoyed the opportunities available at that time to children living in a small-town. He learned to hunt, fish and swim, and throughout his life continued to embrace the outdoors.
Upon his father’s death, the family moved to Missoula where Dean attended Missoula County High School and met the love of his life, Dorothy Anderson. He then attended the University of Montana graduating with a degree in Chemistry. Following graduation, Dean and Dorothy married on July 22, 1952.
During the Korean War Dean served in the US Army. While an officer in the Army, he also taught small arms and hand-to-hand combat at Fort Benning, GA. His knowledge of firearms led to a great source of enjoyment and he spent hours with his children and grandchildren teaching them how to shoot and to ensuring that they were responsible and safe.
Following Dean’s military service, he returned to the University of Montana and graduated from the School of Pharmacy. His first pharmacy positions moved the family to Choteau and to Sunnyside, Washington. They then returned to Missoula and Dean remained a pharmacist until the age of 80. Dean was passionate about being a small business owner and independent of the large pharmacy chains. He opened Lolo Drug in Lolo and remained there until he retired.
Dean was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them. He would often take his grandchildren on drives with no actual destination but would somehow end up in an ice cream or candy store. He was a favorite uncle for his nieces and nephews, and always remembered to bring them treats.
Dean is survived by his daughters Leslie Wilcox (Dean Ebner) and Kim Griffin (Steve). As Dean and Dorothy helped raise Dorothy’s youngest sister, Sharon Magee (Jeep), she has always been considered a daughter. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Megan Griffin, Travis Griffin, Quentin Ebner, Austin Ebner, and Elizabeth Griffin and his great-grandchildren Breanne, Colin, Brady, and Adalynn Griffin and Katherine Dickerson as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.
Presently, no services are planned. There will be a private family celebration at sometime in the future. The family suggests that any memorials be sent to Catholic Charities to help provide for the many people needing assistance at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.