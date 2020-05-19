× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Robert E. Rolfson passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born in Baker on Sept. 19, 1928 to Walter and Edith (Goe) Rolfson. He moved frequently as a young boy and attended grade schools in Baker, Miles City, Three Forks and Kalispell. His family later moved to Missoula and he graduated from Missoula County High School in 1946. He went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 1950. He then spent 2 years as an Air Cadet in the Navy.

When he returned to Missoula, he had several miscellaneous jobs until he landed in the title insurance industry. He began his career at Title Guaranty working for Milo Janecek and then moved on to become the manager of First Montana Title. In 1983, Bob opened his own company, Title Services, Inc., and operated it until he retired in 1999; however, he stayed on as a consultant to the company for the remainder of his time and there was always an office for Bob.

Bob spent the winters of his retirement years in Arizona leading bird walks for the Arivaca Cienega, working as a volunteer for the state of Arizona at Patagonia lake, and volunteering for the Tucson Audubon Society. He was an avid birder and outdoorsmen — he enjoyed golfing, hiking, hunting and fishing and he loved watching the deer and birds in his own backyard.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his brother, John, and his sister, Mary Jean. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Brown, his son, Robert J. Rolfson and his wife Debra, his two grandchildren, Jamie Gardner and Marie Albaral and two great-grandsons, Robert Gardner and Cody Rolfson.

