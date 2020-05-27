Robert Earl Daniels

BILLINGS — Robert Earl Daniels died on April 15, 2020 in Billings with his family by his side. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, a private family memorial is being held. Interment will take place at the Florence-Carlton Cemetery in Florence on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

