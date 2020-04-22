Robert Earl Daniels

When the computer age dawned, Bob was determined to be adept and knowledgeable with the technology. Through reading and practice, he became extremely competent and skilled. He was the person his circle of friends would call when they were having computer problems, when they were going to buy a computer, and when his wife could not get the computer to work, which was often. Upon retirement, Bob began to experiment with cooking. He made outstanding chili and had a delivery route to friends who would receive his chili when he made it--his seafood chowder was awesome and received rave reviews. His delectable smoked turkey was in high demand whenever there was a family function. In addition to culinary skills Bob enjoyed golf, watching sports, travel, especially to Jasper National Park in Canada, genealogy, reading, and was a Civil War buff. He thought the very best times were those spent with family and grandchildren. He treasured these times and held the memories close to his heart.