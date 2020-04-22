BILLINGS — Robert Earl Daniels died on April 15, 2020 in Billings with his family by his side.
He was born July 11, 1943 in Missoula. His parents were Elizabeth( Betty) and Roy Daniels. Bob was raised in the Bitterroot and attended grade school and high school in Stevensville. Upon graduation he enrolled at the University of Montana and received B.S. degrees in Forestry and Wildlife Biology.
On Oct. 2, 1965 he married his soul mate and best friend, Phyllis. They had two children, Brenda and Craig.
He worked on the Bitterroot National Forest, the Medicine Bow, and the Bighorn as a Forester. He was employed as a Wildlife Biologist in the Tongass Forest. Bob received many awards for exceptional and outstanding work.
He was an avid sports fan and loyal supporter of his Griz. He attended Griz basketball and football games for over 50 years. He often reminisced of his Dad taking him to the first basketball game played in the Adams Field House in 1955--the Griz played Indiana--there was sawdust along the court sides and he was in awe of the size of the building. His loyalty and love of his Griz started then and never wavered over the years.
He loved sports and coached Peewee and Little League baseball then Jr. High football for four years and enjoyed working with children.
As a small boy, he fished and hunted with his father and was very adept at both. Many wonderful times were spent with friends ice fishing. Bob was a recognized guru for telling people what bait to use--the best time to fish, depths in particular areas of the lakes, etc. He developed a shrimp trap for himself and his friends. His smoked salmon was known throughout the fishing community for its taste and quality.
When the computer age dawned, Bob was determined to be adept and knowledgeable with the technology. Through reading and practice, he became extremely competent and skilled. He was the person his circle of friends would call when they were having computer problems, when they were going to buy a computer, and when his wife could not get the computer to work, which was often. Upon retirement, Bob began to experiment with cooking. He made outstanding chili and had a delivery route to friends who would receive his chili when he made it--his seafood chowder was awesome and received rave reviews. His delectable smoked turkey was in high demand whenever there was a family function. In addition to culinary skills Bob enjoyed golf, watching sports, travel, especially to Jasper National Park in Canada, genealogy, reading, and was a Civil War buff. He thought the very best times were those spent with family and grandchildren. He treasured these times and held the memories close to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty Daniels, his wife Phyllis Daniels, brother-in-law Jack Pfau and nephew David Roberts.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Aaron) of Miles City, son Craig (Cori) of Keizer, Oregon. Grandsons Robert Kneeland of Miles City, Bradley Kneeland (Cory Harman) of Billings, grand-daughter Emily Daniels of Keizer, Oregon and grandson, Tanner Daniels of Keizer, Oregon. Sister Linda Pfau of Stevensville, brother-in-law Ken (Diana) Roberts of Bend, Oregon and brother-in-law Dennis (Sandra) Roberts of Renton, Washington and three nieces and four nephews.
The family sends special thanks to the caring and loving staff of Tender Nest, LLC in Billings, especially Melissa. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made to the Humane Society. A memorial celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns, at the Florence-Carlton Community Church in Florence. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
