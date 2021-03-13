Robert Earl Heyer

Robert worked for the National Cash Register, Northwest Sales and retired from the Missoula USPS as a Letter Carrier after more than 30 years of service. Throughout his life he built houses, did handy-man and woodworking projects for family, friends, and many of the widowed ladies from his delivery route. During these times he would work with some of his lifelong friends, Al Haugh, Norm Swanson, and Bob Latrielle to name a few. Most of his family and friends are thrilled to have something that Bob made in their homes as he was a perfectionist. (Any job worth doing is a job worth doing right!) He crafted his own urn, so that the only thing we have left to do is install a window in it (so he can see out!)

Robert spent many years helping with Ski racing in the Hellgate Ski Club and helping with National Ski races at Big Mountain in Whitefish. He was a member of the Missoula Elks Club.

Robert (Papa) was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Hildinge Holmgren, Sarah (Josh) Bones, Shaylene (David) Ellis, Brennan (Payton) Holmgren, Rosannah Holmgren, Shelby (Tyler) Oaks, Axel Holmgren and 5 step-grandchildren, Steve (Amber) Kinzel, Matt Kinzel, Amelia (Ryan) DeMar, Sarah (Woodlay) Merisma, Nathan (Jamie) Wuebkes. He had 18 Great-Grandchildren that adored him.