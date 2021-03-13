Robert Earl Heyer
Robert Earl Heyer, 95, passed away Monday March 8, 2021, surrounded by his family at the home he built 60 years ago. Robert was born April 12, 1925 in Missoula to Harold Ellsworth Heyer and Rosannah Loretta Biddiscombe. He was welcomed by a brother, Harold A (Buzzy) Heyer and a sister, Beverly J (Sissy) Yochim. Robert had two cousins Bernadine (Peggy) Biddiscombe and Rosemary Jordan that were raised as sisters after their parents passed when they were young. The date of his birth was the ONLY day in April we knew about, as he had circled it and put arrows to it on every calendar he came across. (even in Dr's offices)
Growing up in Missoula he had numerous friends named Bob. He would always say the Mothers would call out “Bobby it's time for dinner” and the whole group would run to their houses. Many of these boys were Lifelong friends. To this day their kids and grandkids would call upon him as Bobby Baby, Beer (He says this was after “Hires ROOT Beer”).
Robert graduated from Missoula County High School early in 1943, so he could join the Army. He served in WWII, in the European Theatre. Robert was honorably discharged in 1946.
Robert met the love of his life, Phyllis J. Donally on a blind date set up by his mother. They were married on St Patrick's Day, 65 years ago. March 17,1956 at St. Francis Church in Missoula. They were blessed with three children, Shawn R. Heyer (Anndenia), Robyn R. Heyer, Shannon M. Kinzel (Steve). He was a wonderful husband and father.
Robert worked for the National Cash Register, Northwest Sales and retired from the Missoula USPS as a Letter Carrier after more than 30 years of service. Throughout his life he built houses, did handy-man and woodworking projects for family, friends, and many of the widowed ladies from his delivery route. During these times he would work with some of his lifelong friends, Al Haugh, Norm Swanson, and Bob Latrielle to name a few. Most of his family and friends are thrilled to have something that Bob made in their homes as he was a perfectionist. (Any job worth doing is a job worth doing right!) He crafted his own urn, so that the only thing we have left to do is install a window in it (so he can see out!)
Robert spent many years helping with Ski racing in the Hellgate Ski Club and helping with National Ski races at Big Mountain in Whitefish. He was a member of the Missoula Elks Club.
Robert (Papa) was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Hildinge Holmgren, Sarah (Josh) Bones, Shaylene (David) Ellis, Brennan (Payton) Holmgren, Rosannah Holmgren, Shelby (Tyler) Oaks, Axel Holmgren and 5 step-grandchildren, Steve (Amber) Kinzel, Matt Kinzel, Amelia (Ryan) DeMar, Sarah (Woodlay) Merisma, Nathan (Jamie) Wuebkes. He had 18 Great-Grandchildren that adored him.
Summers, you would find him at Holland Lake with his family and friends working in the morning and playing in the afternoons on the water. We always had to work before we could play. Even though he never learned to swim he was always water skiing, tubing, floating around. Fall and Winters, you would find him hunting and skiing at Big Mountain with the Hale family, who also joined them on their Honeymoon. We would be out getting firewood, going to Griz Games, enjoying the outdoors. In the Spring, you would often find us at Rodeos with the Roske family, branding at the Donally Family ranch.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sisters, his niece Sherry Petersen, his grandson Hildinge Holmgren.
Robert is survived by his family, numerous nieces, and nephews. His friends Mike and Ann Marie who were always there to help if needed. The families of his lifelong friends and neighbors who looked to him as their family after they lost their parents.
“To know him was to love him” and one of his favorite goodbyes was “So glad you got to See Me.”
Due to COVID regulations, no services are planned at this time. If you have the time, please write some remembrances down and send them to Mom. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to JDRF, CDLS, Historical Museum at Fort Missoula or a charity of your choice.