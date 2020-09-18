× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOLO — Robert Eugene Goforth, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by family.

Known for his love of old cars and his quick-witted humor, Bob kept you on your toes. He spent many years driving across the country with his wife Nancy in their long-haul truck.

Bob is survived by his wife Nancy; son Robert E. Goforth Jr. (Barb); granddaughter Emma Bechard (Adam); three siblings John (Billy Jean) Goforth, Donnie (Deanna) Goforth, and Nancy Sprague, as well as his beloved dog Maddie and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Ethel and Howard Goforth; sister Leah Mitchell and brother Eddy Goforth.

We love you and miss you, Robert.

Chug-a-lug signing off

In lieu of service or flowers, the family would be grateful if a donation in Robert's name would be made to the ALS Association, Evergreen chapter at 2827 Fort Missoula Road Missoula, MT.