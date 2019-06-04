MISSOULA — Robert Eugene Perry passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 71.
Bob was a Vietnam vet and also shot in the Honor Guard.
Bob married Sandra Knowles on July 16, 1991.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Mikewortch, Kim Johnson, Robby Perry, Brent Fost, Stephen Fost and Lisa Knowles. Bob also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, second mother Phyllis Perry and his siblings Scott Perry and Elaine Folland.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Patsy Ketchner and his parents, Helen and Harry Perry.
Services will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Missoula on July 26 at 11 a.m.