LOLO — The family of Robert H. Laing is sad to announce his passing on Aug. 16, 2020 at his home. Bob was a proud Montana native. He was born Sept. 28, 1929 to Robert G. and Ruth Laing. Bob attended Missoula public schools & Montana State University. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. When Bob returned, he took over his father’s businesses in Missoula. He then purchased a beautiful ranch just south of Lolo where he spent his life.

In 1960 he married Marilyn Joan Thompson with his best man (dog) Stormy by his side. Bob helped raise Joan’s three children & they added three more to complete their family.

Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan of 51 years, his son James R. Thompson and his sister Rosemary Erickson.

Bob is survived by his children: Sheryl Stellflug (John), Scott Thompson (Julie), Laurel Wade (Stephen), Leslie Roy (Rob), Rob Laing (Karen) and Jim’s wife Sandra Salazar-Thompson, as well as 14 grandchildren: Jill, Caitlin, Nicole, Johnny, Keetah, Kyla, Kiana, Garrett, Collin, Makenna, Lindsey, Ashley, Lauryn & Alec, & six great-grandchildren: Conner, Madison, Haley, Aidan, Kaisen & Makheo. Bob’s beloved German Shepard, Minnie, was by his side until the end.