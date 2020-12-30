MISSOULA — Robert Hunter Greene, a beloved professor and longtime chair of the University of Montana History Department, passed away at his home in Missoula on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He died from complications related to prostate cancer. He was 45.

Robert was born on Jan. 16, 1975, in Sarasota, Florida, to Phyllis (Saas) Greene and Kelly Greene. He was the older brother to Ashley Greene and Joseph Greene.

Robert graduated from Sarasota's Riverview High School in 1993. He went on to earn a B.A. at the University of Rochester in 1997 (summa cum laude), with majors in History and Russian Studies. In 2004, he received a Ph.D. in History from the University of Michigan. His award-winning dissertation (and later book, "Bodies Like Bright Stars") explored Russian Orthodox devotion to saints and relics in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Robert joined the Department of History at the University of Montana in 2006 and taught popular courses in Russian, Soviet and East European history. He mentored numerous students, forming life-long bonds with many. Both colleagues and students knew Robert for being brilliant, witty and kind. He also filled rooms to capacity in courses taught through UM’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (MOLLI). In 2012, his outstanding teaching was recognized with UM’s Cox Family Award for Teaching Excellence.