MISSOULA — Robert J. Dahle was born to Edith and Fred Dahle on Oct. 6, 1947, in Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High in 1966 and attended the University of Montana from 1966-1970. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After 23 years, he returned to the University graduating with bachelor's degrees in both psychology and sociology.
Bob worked a variety of jobs. He worked construction at the missiles around Great Falls, Western Sign, where he became a foreman. He traveled all corners of Montana installing signs, guardrails, signal and street lighting. In 1975 Bob and a friend started Northern Rockies Construction doing the same type of work in Wyoming, New Mexico, Washington and Minnesota.
Bob married Jan Hagadone in February of 1976. They had a son, Michael, who lived only 30 days. He lost his father shortly after. Ten months later Bob and Jan were blessed with twins, Stefanie and Daniel. In 1992 Bob and Jan separated and Bob became a devout friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob. He celebrated 28 years of sobriety in May 2018.
In 1997 Bob and Annie Bowman went to the Olympic Peninsula. He returned to school to become a certified substance abuse counselor. He worked for West End Outreach Services in the hospital and surrounding schools specializing in Dual Diagnosed clients with substance abuse and behavior problems.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael. He is survived by his soulmate, Annie Bowman, of 22 years; Daniel (Katy) Dahle; Stefanie (Jason) Lohse; Kelly (Kasie) and Kim Bowman; sister Linda (Dave) Nelson; grandchildren, Blake, McKenna and Harper Lohse, Emerson Dahle, Lily Fields, Kayden and Christian Bowman.
Special thanks to Consumer Direct Care Network for their in-home nursing services and their compassionate hospice care for Bob.
A Memorial Service will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St. in Missoula on June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Any donation in Bob's name, may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church.