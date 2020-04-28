Robert J. Magstadt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Bob passed away April 20, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's. He had battled Parkinson's for more than 15+ years. He was born Aug. 17, 1936 to Tobias and Pauline Magstadt. Most people come into the world as a single birth. But not Bob, he came into the world with his brother Dick. The twins were inseparable. They both loved wheeling and dealing.

Bob married Sylvia Job and they had five children. Micheal, Steven, Julia, Cynthia and Tobias. He worked in many different trades during his life. He drove taxi, worked in local lumber mills, built several houses around Missoula, sold cars, worked as a carpenter and millwright and owned several businesses in Missoula. Bob and Sylvia owned and operated the Frontier Drive Inn in the late sixties and early seventies. And later the Sweet Rest Motel. He also owned several rental properties in Missoula. He sold Christmas trees in Missoula and in Arizona.

After Bob and Sylvia divorced in 1975, he would spend his winters in Arizona. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping, boxing, was a rock hound, member of the Elks, but most of all going to the flea markets, buying and selling.

He married Shirley Kubes in 1992 and they were together until his death. They spent time traveling and continued to spend winters in Arizona until Bob's Parkinson's made it too hard for him to travel.