MISSOULA — Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Robert J. Peterson, was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Harold and Florance Peterson. Robert peacefully passed away in his home of 50 years on Oct. 17, 2019, at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his wife Sheila K. Hustead as well as his mother and father. Robert worked on the railroad in Minnesota, where he married Caroline White and together had five children: Michael, Greg, Tony, Gale and Patty. They later moved to Montana and divorced. Robert (Bob) then met and married Sheila Hustead. He raised alongside her, Sheila’s children: Bob, Judy, John, Clay, Lonni and Nancy. Robert (Bob) and Sheila later had a daughter, Roberta Jo. Together they had multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren. Robert was also an honored Army Veteran.
Robert was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His time was dedicated to hunting, trapping, fishing, and camping, all with his family by his side. Robert will be greatly missed by all.