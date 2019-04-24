MISSOULA — Robert James Juneau, 72, passed away April 18 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A wake has begun at the NAID Stickgame Arbor in Browning with Rosary being recited Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Parish in Browning on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Military Honors being presented at the church.
