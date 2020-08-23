FORT COLLINS — Robert Jay Plick passed away in Fort Collins, Colorado on Aug. 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Robert served proudly in the United States Army from which he retired after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Plick; son, Robert Plick and daughter, Jennifer Mathis; sister, Eloise Tenette; and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Plick, as well as his siblings Lessamina Plick, Willianna Wilson, and Calvin Plick.
A committal service will take place with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at a later date in 2021. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com for updates and to read more about Robert's life.
