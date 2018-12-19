MISSOULA — Robert “Jerry” Gerald Gow, 76, was born to Robert and Betty Gow on April 5, 1942, in Missoula. He passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. Jerry was the oldest of five children in the Gow family and grew up in Bonner.
Jerry had an incredible work ethic and instilled the values of an honest day’s work in others. Early in his life, he became a business owner and started a construction company G&O with his brother-in-law Steve. He later continued in construction in the Missoula area and completed many projects like “The Club” in East Missoula. He had a profound way of teaching, not telling, influencing, and providing confidence with every task completed… He measured every child with the same scale and loved each equally with his gregarious belly laughs, constant teasing and always ready for some rough housing. He cared deeply for his children, step-children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was a role model in life and his actions proved what it was to be a man. He rarely ever lost his temper even though he was challenged daily by his sons. He was an avid outdoorsmen, especially hunting and fishing. He loved and owned horses, played Texas Hold ‘em before it was ever popular and enjoyed many hours watching auctions. He truly leaves this world with shoes that will be left unfilled and will be missed by so many.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Gow of Hamilton; and his son Harold Gow of Missoula. Survivors include his sons Mike, Dale and Todd Gow; grandchildren, Nick, Aaron, Alyssa (Mike), James, Tyler, Jordan, Morgan (Harold), Savannah, Matthew (Dale), Kyle, Jaedyn and Acacia (Todd); brothers, Rick, Jim, George Gow and sister Betty Jo Hummer.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Florence-Carlton Cemetery in Florence. A reception will follow at Florence-Carlton Church.
Garden City Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Pallbearers for his services will be his sons Mike, Dale, Todd Gow, grandsons James and Tyler Gow, nephews Ernie and Billy Hummer and brothers Rick, Jim, and George Gow (honorary).