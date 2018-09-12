MISSOULA — Robert John Franklin of Missoula, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2018.
Robert was born June 13, 1967 to Robert and Lorraine Franklin in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Robert and Teresa Harkey married March 19, 2010.
He is survived by his eternal partner, Teresa; father, Robert; his daughter, Andrea Calkins (spouse Matt) of Bozeman; a stepdaughter, Shannon Haycock of Pocatello, Idaho; a sister, Aimee; brother, Paul; two stepbrothers, Tom and Greg, his in-laws: Russ, Julie, Jason, Erica and Ayden; nephews: Mark, Dan, Kyle and Jon; and grandchildren: John, Makayla, Jena, Brooke and Colton; and his best fishing friend, Franklin. His mother preceded him in death.
Robert was an amazing gift God bestowed upon us. We are grateful for him to have been part of our lives. No words can express how much we miss him.
Services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Crosspoint Church, 7500 Mullan Road, Missoula. Following, the Church is hosting a reception.
Robert, Teresa and the family had fantastic care at St. Patrick’s Cancer Center and Hospice of Missoula over the past 2.5 years. The food and spiritual support provided by his Crosspoint Church family is a true blessing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Missoula, St. Patrick’s Cancer Center in Missoula, or St. Jude’s.