Robert Kelly

MISSOULA — Our dad left us in peace on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 in his own home with his family around him, just exactly the way he wanted to go. As always, he did it his way. If we didn’t know better, we’d say he planned it that way. It was the same with his obituary. He penned it himself. To read his full obituary in his own words and make condolences please visit gardencityfh.com. It can also be read on Kasey Kelly-McNulty’s Facebook page. He died of natural causes. He was 83.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol of 60 years. His sons, Jim (Corrine) of Billings; John (Ida Sajor) of Missoula; daughter, Kasey Kelly-McNulty (Mike), two grandkids, Sydney and Chance of Lolo and a sister Kathy McGowan (Mike) of Missoula.
Special thanks to all the GREAT people at Partners in Home Health Care and Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a funeral and celebration of his life will be held at St. Francis Church when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.