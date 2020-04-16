Robert Kelly

MISSOULA — Our dad left us in peace on Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 in his own home with his family around him, just exactly the way he wanted to go. As always, he did it his way. If we didn’t know better, we’d say he planned it that way. It was the same with his obituary. He penned it himself. To read his full obituary in his own words and make condolences please visit gardencityfh.com. It can also be read on Kasey Kelly-McNulty’s Facebook page. He died of natural causes. He was 83.