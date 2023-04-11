MARKS, Robert L. “Bob”, age 91 of Clancy passed away April 10, 2023. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clancy Volunteer Fire Dept, 1 Railroad Way, Clancy, MT 59634, Clancy United Methodist Church, PO Box 30, Clancy, MT 59634 or Montana Wood Products Association Scholarship fund PO Box 1967, Missoula, MT 59806. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to live stream the service, offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.