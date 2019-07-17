MISSOULA — Robert Lowell Zimmerman, 74, of Thompson Falls, passed away on July 9, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Bob was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Townsend to Lois and Charles Zimmerman. He was the second of four children, raised in Butte, and received his early education at St. John’s and Boys' Central.
Bob was an Alumnus of the University of Montana, receiving his BA in history-political science in 1967, and celebrating the completion of Law School there as well in 1972. Bob’s career as a prosecuting attorney spanned 44 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Ginny.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Zimmerman, Thompson Falls; son Rob (Erin) Zimmerman, Billings; daughters Libby Zimmerman, Thompson Falls; Anna Shelton, Coeur d'Alene; and Cora (Keith) Meredith, Kalispell; brother, Mike (Jan) Zimmerman, Grass Valley, California; sister, Shelley A. Zimmerman, Billings, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and five nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in his memory. Bob’s favorite charities were Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s, and Shriners.
It was Bob’s wish that no service be held in his memory, and his hope that everyday be a celebration, honoring the people you love.
Bob’s complete obituary is available at GardenCityFH.com.