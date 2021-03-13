Robert Lee Lewis
Robert Lee Lewis, affectionately known as Pepaw by his eight grandchildren, passed from this plane on January 20th 2021 in Hamilton, MT.
Robert was born the second of 8 children by Rose Brechbill and Edwin Lewis in Stevensville, MT on March 24th, 1936. He grew up in the Ambrose hills where both his parents were raised. At a young age, Robert understood the value of work and bought his first car at 11. While working in timber at Seeley Lake, he met his wife, Fernie May Anderson. They had four children together. Robert opened his own saw mill in Seeley Lake. By 1969, he bought a ranch in Stevensville where he worked for nearly five decades. He was a well-known figure at the Stevensville Cafe where he ate breakfast and lunch almost daily while chewing the fat with fellow long time Stevensville residents. Robert was quiet, had kind eyes and a warm smile. Though quiet, he wouldn't hesitate to say what was on his mind at the right moment. He possessed a mastery of ingenuity for using whatever was on hand to fix or build what he required. He had a deep love for nature and his family.
Robert is survived by his former wife, Fernie May Anderson, his daughters, Terrilyn Lewis, Tamara Lewis, Toni Lewis Clark (Tim) and his son Robert Lewis (Monica).
