MISSOULA — Robert LeRoy McLeod, 68, passed away in Missoula on March 15, 2019. A Rosary will be held at Foster Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. followed by a Closing Ceremony on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Robert LeRoy McLeod
