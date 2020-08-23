× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Robert Lewis Taylor Sr., 80, died Thursday, August 20 at Hillside Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula.

He was preceded in death on Oct. 16, 2019 by his second wife, Darla.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, he spent much of his adventurous life working construction, driving big rock trucks, and driving over-the-road. While on a Mixer truck, he helped pour concrete for the “M.”

He liked music, telling stories, and spending time with family.

“Grandpa’s” dry sense of humor will be missed by his son’s Joe, Al, and Bob, Al’s wife Kathy, his granddaughters Tiffany, Carmen, Charity and Leerae, and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend and first wife, Florence, his brother Bill, his sister Pat, and their families. He and Pat remained close and he appreciated the long distance trips she made to see him, especially this past winter. She was always there to put a smile to his face and cheer him up.

We would like to thank the staff at Hillside Health and his friends at Hillside Manor for their support.

Family is invited to his inurnment at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26 at Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery in Missoula.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

